Crypto exchange Bullish Global said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to acquire CoinDesk, a media, events and index platform, from seller Digital Currency Group. Bullish Chief Executive said CoinDesk brings “acclaimed editorial coverage” to the company. Kevin Worth will continue to lead CoinDesk. Former Wall Street Journal chief editor Matt Murray will chair CoinDesk’s editorial committee. Murray left the newspaper in February, according to his LinkedIn profile. In 2016, Digital Currency Group paid about $550,000 for CoinDesk, according to reports at the time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
