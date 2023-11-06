Bumble Inc.’s stock BMBL was down 6% in premarket trading on Monday after a report by The Wall Street Journal that the chief executive of Slack Technologies Inc. Lidiane Jones will become its chief executive in January. Current Bumble Chief Executive Whitney Wolfe Herd will become executive chair. “I want to be the person who is able to look around the corner and innovate for the future of Bumble Inc., and to take us 10 years ahead,” Wolfe Herd, 34, said in an interview with the WSJ. Prior to Monday’s trades, Bumble stock has fallen 35% in 2023, compared to a 28.8% increase in the Nasdaq COMP, amid a challenging backdrop in the online dating app business. Slack Technologies is a unit of Salesforce Inc. CRM. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

