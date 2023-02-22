Bumble Inc. BMBL shares dropped nearly 7% in the extended session Wednesday after the online dating company reported mixed quarterly results, showing a fourth-quarter loss but revenue that was above Wall Street expectations. Bumble lost $159 million, or 85 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 17% to $241.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Bumble to report a breakeven quarter on sales of $236 million. Bumble guided for 2023 revenue growth between 16% and 19%, and first-quarter revenue between $238 million and $243 million. FactSet analysts expect first-quarter revenue of $241 million. Bumble shares ended the regular trading day up 3.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

