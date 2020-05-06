Bunge reports surprise loss amid mark-to-market losses and revenue that missed expectations

Bunge Ltd. reported Wednesday a surprise loss, revenue that fell below expectations and provided a downbeat full-year outlook, saying that while it didn’t experience a significant disruption to its business from the COVID-19 pandemic, it did start to see the negative impact of a change in consumer behavior in its edible oils business in March. The oilseed and grain products and ingredients company swung to a net loss of $184 million, or $1.46 a share, from net income of $45 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period amid mark-to-market losses on oilseed crushing contracts and forward hedges related to its oil pipeline. Excluding non-recurring items, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.34, compared with the FactSet consensus for earnings of 67 cents a share. Sales fell to $9.17 billion from $9.94 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $10.19 billion. “Our underlying business performed well during the quarter, and the mark-to-market adjustments we incurred are expected to reverse in the coming quarters,” said Chief Executive Greg Heckman. The company said it expects 2020 EPS to be lower than its original expectation. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has dropped 29.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has lost 14.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

