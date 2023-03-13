Shares of Bunge Ltd. BG rallied in the extended session Monday after S&P Indices said that it would replace failed Signature Bank in the S&P 500 index. SPX The change is effective before the bell Wednesday. Last Friday, the index manager said that Insulet Corp. PODD was replacing Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group in the index after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down on Friday by regulators. Crypto-friendly Signature Bank was shut down on Sunday. Bunge is an agribusiness and food company headquartered in St. Louis. It has a market cap of about $14 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

