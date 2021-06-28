Burberry shares slump as CEO leaving to take top job at Ferragamo

Shares of U.K. luxury goods group Burberry slumped 4% after Marco Gobbetti said he would be leaving the company at the end of the year to take the same role at leather goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo in his native Italy. Burberry said it has begun a search for his successor.
