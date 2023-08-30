A U.S. judge has ruled that Burger King must face a lawsuit from plaintiffs who claim its Whopper burger appears larger on menus than it does in reality, according to media reports this week. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman said it should be left up to jurors to decide whether burgers made by the chain that’s owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR look “exactly like the picture.” Other fast-food chains, including Yum Brands Inc.’s YUM Taco Bell, McDonald’s Corp. MCD and Wendy’s Co. WEN, have faced similar suits regarding marketing materials for their burgers. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

