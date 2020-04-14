Business in the Age of COVID-19: Alibaba isn’t out of the woods after China’s recovery from the coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak put a damper on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s fast growth, and challenges are expected to continue even if China has managed to better control its coronavirus situation.
