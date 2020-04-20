The COVID-19 pandemic is sending people to Facebook Inc.’s social-networking, messaging and live-streaming platforms in record numbers, but that does not necessarily mean that advertisers will be shipping more money to Mark Zuckerberg’s company.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Business in the Age of COVID-19: Facebook is experiencing record usage, but will advertisers spend during spread of coronavirus? - April 20, 2020
- Capitol Report: Trump seeks to add 75 million barrels of oil to Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid historic price crash - April 20, 2020
- Inside the Chinese media’s reporting on the historic collapse of a powerhouse economy - April 20, 2020