Businesses inventories, or products waiting to be sold, fell 0.1% in October, the government said Thursday. That matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Lower inventories are typically a negative sign and subtract from gross domestic product. The government also said sales also dropped 1.0% in the month. The ratio of inventories to sales ticked up to 1.37 from 1.36. That’s how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. A rising ratio can occur when the economy slows and demand tapers off. Yet while the economy appears to have softened, it’s still growing at a moderate pace.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : EIA reports a weekly fall in U.S. natural-gas supplies in line with market expectations - December 14, 2023
- Outside the Box: Want great returns without great risk? It’s possible if you do these two things. - December 14, 2023
- : Moderna’s stock boosted by positive data from trial of melanoma treatment combined with Merck’s Keytruda - December 14, 2023