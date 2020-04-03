Buy these two online food delivery stocks as demand surges in lockdown, analyst says

Online food delivery demand has soared as more countries impose coronavirus lockdowns but, while there are problems ahead, the pandemic will bring longer-term benefits for the sector, UBS said on Friday.
