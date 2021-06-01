Deal of the Day: The app, which Mashable calls “the best for getting revenge on scammers,” is now on sale for about $1.70 a month.
- Coronavirus Update: More than half of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, as Memorial Day air travel reaches pre-pandemic levels - June 1, 2021
- Buy This, Not That: This hilarious ‘robokiller’ app answers spam calls for you and talks smack to marketers to waste their time - June 1, 2021
- Tesla is hiking car prices, Musk says, because of ‘supply chain pressures’ - June 1, 2021