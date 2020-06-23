Buyer beware: SEC warns investors to avoid fraud and scams during the pandemic

The Securities and Exchange Commission is urging investors to beware of scams linked to the coronavirus pandemic and to carefully consider claims relating to treatments, therapies and equipment that promise big returns.
