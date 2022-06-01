C3.ai shares plummeted more than 20% in extended trading Wednesday after the software company’s executives guided for smaller revenue gains in the coming year than Wall Street expected.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : C3.ai stock plunges 20% after disappointing forecast - June 1, 2022
- : Biden meets with CEOs of baby-formula makers as shortage worsens: ‘There’s still a lot more to do’ - June 1, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: Elon Musk says workers should return to the office or quit and baby-food sales surge amid the baby-formula shortage - June 1, 2022