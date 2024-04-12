French stocks traded sharply higher on Friday after a European Central Bank (ECB) poll of professional forecasters showed that inflation in the euro zone will fall to 2 percent in 2025 and stay there in the longer term, giving the clearest indication that the ECB could cut interest rates in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- CAC 40 Climbs As Inflation Worries Ease - April 12, 2024
- DAX Rallies Amid Rate Cut Bets - April 12, 2024
- European Shares Poised For Higher Open - April 12, 2024