French stocks advanced on Tuesday after reports emerged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Edges Higher With Help From Banks - March 22, 2022
- CAC 40 Climbs As Yields Surge - March 22, 2022
- European Shares Set For Lower Open - March 22, 2022