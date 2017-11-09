French shares were fluctuating on Thursday as investors digested a flurry of earning reports and kept an eye on the second day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing. U.S. tax reform worries and simmering Middle East tensions also kept traders on tenterhooks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Subdued Amid Flurry Of Earnings - November 9, 2017
- FTSE 100 Subdued As Brexit Talks Resume - November 9, 2017
- CAC 40 Fluctuates On US Tax Reform Worries - November 9, 2017