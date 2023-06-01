French stocks climbed on Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, solid manufacturing data from China and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials hinting at a pause in interest-rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Surge On China Data - June 1, 2023
- CAC 40 Gains As US Debt Deal Progress Boosts Sentiment - June 1, 2023
- European Shares Seen Up As US House Clears Debt Ceiling Bill - June 1, 2023