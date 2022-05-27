French stocks climbed on Friday to extend gains from the previous session, the dollar moved lower and U.S. Treasury yields softened amid signs that the Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Struggles For Direction After Windfall Tax Announcement - May 27, 2022
- CAC 40 Rises As Traders Pare Fed Hike Bets - May 27, 2022
- DAX Extends Gains Amid Easing Fed Bets - May 27, 2022