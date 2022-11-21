French stocks were moving lower on Monday after several cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, imposed stringent restrictions to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks – raising concerns that economic growth in the country will once again slow to a crawl after a brief recovery in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Decline On China COVID Worries - November 21, 2022
- FTSE 100 Slips As Commodity-related Stocks Dive On China Concerns - November 21, 2022
- CAC 40 Slips After Shelling At Ukraine Nuclear Plant - November 21, 2022