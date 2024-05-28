French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as market participants awaited the U.S. PCE price index report due later this week as well as speeches from Fed officials including Mester, Bowman, Kashkari, Cook and Daly for more clarity on the path for Federal Reserve monetary policy.
