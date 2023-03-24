French stocks fell sharply on Friday, with banks coming under selling pressure once again on a Bloomberg report that Credit Suisse Group and UBS Group AG are among the banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department probe for potentially helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.
