CACI International Inc CACI stock is up 0.8% in premarket trades on Tuesday after the company said it has been awarded a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement for the Air Force’s Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) Wave 1 program. CACI will provide technology to more than 800,000 airmen and space force guardians globally. “We are honored to serve the Air Force and deliver on the department’s vision for a modern IT infrastructure,” said CACI CEO John Mengucci. CACI said the work includes information technology services for the Air Force to build an “advanced enterprise service delivery model” from an in-house, base-centric delivery model. The contract includes an enhanced information technology management (IT) system, IT storefront, enterprise help desk, local field services, and life cycle support for end-user devices. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

