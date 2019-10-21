Cadence Design stock rises on earnings beat

Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the chip-design software company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Cadence shares rose 3.7% after hours, following a 1.8% rise in the regular session to close at $66.75. The company reported third-quarter net income of $101.5 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with $99.3 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 54 cents a share. Revenue rose to $579.6 million from $532.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 51 cents on revenue of $576.1 million. Cadence expects adjusted earnings of 52 cents to 54 cents on revenue of $590 million to $600 million for the fourth quarter, while analysts had forecast earnings of 52 cents a share on revenue of $591.9 million.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story