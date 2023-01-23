Shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR were ahead about 3% in premarket trading Monday after the hotel and casino operator suggested that it expects revenue for its latest quarter to exceed the consensus view. Caesars anticipates that it generated $2.811 billion to $2.831 billion in its December-ended quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FactSet consensus was for $2.776 billion in revenue. The company is formally due to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 21. Caesars also announced Monday that it will offer $1.25 billion in senior secured notes. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
