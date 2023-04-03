Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes teammates lost to Angel Reese and the No. 3–seeded LSU Tigers on Sunday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- 6 things investors need to know about the surprise OPEC+ production cuts - April 3, 2023
- : Caitlin Clark piled up wins — and money — during Iowa’s runner-up March Madness campaign - April 3, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Here’s how much the surprise OPEC+ oil production cuts will increase gas prices and don’t make this big mistake when paying down debt - April 3, 2023