CalAmp Corp. CAMP, a software and subscription services company, said Friday it is planning to reduce its work force by 8% as part of a restructuring. The Irvine, California-based company had 887 employees as of Feb. 28, 2022, according to its annual 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The cuts will happen across various function, it said in a statement. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story