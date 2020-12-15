: California fines Uber $59 million for stonewalling questions about sexual assaults

A California judge fined Uber Technologies Inc. $59 million on Monday, and threatened to suspend its permit to operate in the state if the ride-hailing giant doesn’t pay the penalty and answer regulators’ questions within 30 days.
