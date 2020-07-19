‘We’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said. ‘This continues to be a deadly disease.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- California, New Jersey and New York City pause indoor dining — why is it dangerous? - July 19, 2020
- The Margin: ‘The best’ Trump interview yet? Fox News host Chris Wallace cheered, blasted for his grilling of the president - July 19, 2020
- Key Words: War of words between Trump and Fauci heats up. The president: ‘He was wrong.’ The doctor: ‘I think I’m pretty effective’ - July 19, 2020