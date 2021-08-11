: California, New York, Texas, Florida, and other states weigh in on mask mandates for schoolchildren — here’s where they stand

Texas judges cleared the way for school districts to have mask mandates for now, even though the state has tried to block schools from enacting their own mask rules.
