California’s SB 253, which still needs Gov. Newsom’s signature, mandates that big companies disclose greenhouse-gas emissions across three “scopes” starting in 2025.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- BookWatch: You may live to be 100: What that means for your health, money and family - September 14, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Arm stock soars on debut, Nvidia rises, AMC and HP fall, and more movers - September 14, 2023
- : Bill Maher and Drew Barrymore are returning to work — ‘it’s all about greed’ - September 14, 2023