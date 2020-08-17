After a weekend of wild and scorching weather, California residents were warned Sunday to brace for the likelihood of rolling blackouts through Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- California plagued by scorching heat (130 degrees!), lightning, blackouts and even fire tornadoes - August 16, 2020
- Key Words: Fox News host compares Trump boat parade to the Spanish Armada — there’s only one problem - August 16, 2020
- Dr. Fauci asks people NOT to politicize coronavirus: ‘We’ve been through a Depression, we’ve been through a World War. We pulled together through 9/11’ - August 16, 2020