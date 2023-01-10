Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, on Tuesday announced she’s running for Senate in 2024. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, [and] fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy,” she wrote on Twitter. Porter is eyeing the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat who has not yet said if she’ll retire. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

