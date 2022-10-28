Economic consultants for California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force recently presented calculations for what redressing past harms for the descendants of slaves might look like.
Read Full Story
- : California reparations push could give Black residents hundreds of thousands of dollars — here’s what they say they would do with it - October 28, 2022
- Project Syndicate: Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will destroy freedom of speech, not protect it - October 28, 2022
- The Margin: World Series 2022: What time is the game tonight, how to watch, odds and more - October 28, 2022
Discussion about this post