Calithera’s stock is up 14% after announcing Fast Track designation for lung-cancer drug candidate

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. jumped 14.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received a Fast Track designation for its experimental treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The drug is currently being tested in Phase 2 clinical trial. Calithera’s stock has tumbled 77.9% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 24.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story