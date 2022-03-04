Called to Account: Brown-Forman changes accounting after SEC tells it to stop using metrics first highlighted by MarketWatch

Brown-Forman Corp. said Thursday it would no longer use certain non-standard metrics in its financial reporting, including ones highlighted by MarketWatch in past reporting that had been criticized by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
