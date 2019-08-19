Called to Account: Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years

A then–Walt Disney Co. accountant filed multiple whistleblower tips with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the company materially overstated revenue and understated sales tax liability for years.
