Breaking News
Home / Market News / Calvin Klein parent PVH says about 20% of sourcing comes from China

Calvin Klein parent PVH says about 20% of sourcing comes from China

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 15 mins ago

PVH Corp. announced Wednesday that Greater China is expected to account for about 7% of the company’s 2019 revenue and about 20% of its global sourcing, with about 10% of that heading to the U.S. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for about 16% of 2019 revenue. Retailers have begun to express concern about empty shelves in the coming weeks as shipping and sourcing from China is stymied by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Wells Fargo analysts. Most of PVH’s Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with operating stores open for limited hours and with significantly reduced traffic. Still, PVH reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.79 for the fourth quarter and at least $9.45 for the full year. The FactSet consensus is for fourth-quarter EPS of $1.81 and full-year EPS of $9.47. The company thinks it would have exceeded its own guidance had the coronavirus not struck in the last two weeks of the quarter. PVH expects GAAP earnings to take a hit, not because of coronavirus, but rather due to an actuarial loss that’s expected to be recognized on its retirement plans. PVH stock is up 1% in premarket trading, but down 24.6% over the past year. The S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the last 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.