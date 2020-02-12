Calvin Klein parent PVH says about 20% of sourcing comes from China

PVH Corp. announced Wednesday that Greater China is expected to account for about 7% of the company’s 2019 revenue and about 20% of its global sourcing, with about 10% of that heading to the U.S. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for about 16% of 2019 revenue. Retailers have begun to express concern about empty shelves in the coming weeks as shipping and sourcing from China is stymied by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Wells Fargo analysts. Most of PVH’s Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with operating stores open for limited hours and with significantly reduced traffic. Still, PVH reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.79 for the fourth quarter and at least $9.45 for the full year. The FactSet consensus is for fourth-quarter EPS of $1.81 and full-year EPS of $9.47. The company thinks it would have exceeded its own guidance had the coronavirus not struck in the last two weeks of the quarter. PVH expects GAAP earnings to take a hit, not because of coronavirus, but rather due to an actuarial loss that’s expected to be recognized on its retirement plans. PVH stock is up 1% in premarket trading, but down 24.6% over the past year. The S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the last 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

