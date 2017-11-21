Campbell Soup shares fall after earnings miss and profit warning

Campbell Soup Co. shares fell 8.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first quarter earnings miss and a full-year profit warning. Net income was $275.0 million, or 91 cents per share, down from $292.0 million, or 94 cents per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was 92 cents. Sales totaled $2.16 billion, down from $2.2 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 97 cents and sales of $2.17 billion. Income was hurt by cost inflation, higher carrot costs and higher transportation and logistics costs tied to the hurricanes, according to Chief Executive Denise Morrison. The sales decline was due largely to Americas Simple Meals and beverages, which included a 9% decrease in soup sales. Pepperidge Farm Goldfish and cookies saw increases. Campbell still expects full fiscal year sales to be flat to down 2%, and full-year EPS to fall 1% to 3%. Previously, the company expected EPS to be flat to up 2%, or $2.95 to $3.02. The change is due largely to gross margin performance. Campbell shares are down 9.3% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5% for the period.

