Campbell Soup Co. CPB said Tuesday it’s introducing gluten-free versions of its Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken soups, which the food company described as two of its most popular flavors. The company said the products “will help serve the nearly one out of five Americans currently avoiding gluten.” Campbell Soup’s stock is down 19% in 2023, compared to a 14.9% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story