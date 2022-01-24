Camping World boosts stock buyback program, to value of more than 7% of market cap

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Monday after the recreational vehicle and related products retailer said it increased its stock repurchase program by $152.7 million. That means the company now has $200 million available to buy back stock, which represents 7.4% of the company’s market capitalization of $2.71 billion as of Friday’s close. The company extended the expiration of the buyback program to Dec. 31, 2025. The stock’s gain comes in the face of a selloff in the broader market, as futures for the S&P 500 are down 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

