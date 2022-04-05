: Can Elon Musk change the way people tweet now that he’s Twitter’s largest single shareholder? ‘Musk is never a passive participant in anything he does’

Twitter shares jumped on the news that the Tesla founder and occasional critic of the platform now owns more than 73 million shares
