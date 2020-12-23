Canada authorizes Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.1% in trading on Wednesday after it said Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine for adults. The government there has committed to buying 40 million doses of the vaccine, which requires two doses for each person. The company’s vaccine received an emergency use authorization in the U.S. last week. Moderna’s stock has soared 542.3% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 14.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

