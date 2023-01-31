Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS said Tuesday it is launching a platform for its customers to trade in and resell their products to give them a second, third and fourth lifetime. The platform will be named Canada Goose Generations and will invite its clients to trade in its outerwear and apparel, and shop for an assortment of styles, heritage pieces and limited-edition items. The announcement comes as environmentally conscious younger generations increasingly buy pre-owned clothing. “We build products that last a lifetime and each one has a story to tell. Generations extends their collective tale while minimizing their environmental impact,” Chief Executive Carrie Baker said in a statement. The stock was flat premarket but has fallen 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

