Canada Goose shares soar after revenue rises for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock soared 26% in Thursday trading after the high-end outerwear company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled C$105.5 million (US$82.2 million), or 96 cents per share, down from C$114.7 million, or $1.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of C$1.01 per share beat the FactSet consensus for 86 cents. Revenue totaled C$474.0 million (US$369.5 million), up from C$452.1 million last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for C$416.1 million. This was the first time that revenue increased since the pandemic began. Global digital sales increased 39.3%. Seven of 28 Canada Goose stores remain closed due to COVID-19. Canada Goose shares have climbed nearly 39% over the last year while the S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

