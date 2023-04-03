Canadian wealth and asset manager IGM Financial Inc. CA:IGM on Monday said it had bought a roughly 20.5% stake in U.S. financial services advisory firm Rockefeller Capital Management for roughly $622 million — a move intended to expand into the U.S. market for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth customers. The move makes IGM Rockefeller’s second largest shareholder, behind Viking Global Investors, IGM said in a release. As part of the deal, the release said, the Rockefeller family is also boosting its investment in Rockefeller Capital Management, whose roots go back to 1882, when John D. Rockefeller first opened a single-family office in the U.S. IGM’s stake also comes with two board seats, and rights “enhancing IGM’s opportunity to increase its equity interest in Rockefeller in the future.” IGM also said that it agreed to sell Investment Planning Counsel to the The Canada Life Assurance Co. IGM said it had landed short-term financing of 850 million Canadian dollars, or around $633 million, in connection with those transactions and said the $622 million payment for the Rockefeller deal was due on June 2. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

