Canadian cannabis company Hexo shares slide 13% premarket after news of $25 million stock offering

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp. slid 13% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company announced a $25 million registered direct share offering. The company has agreed to sell 14.9 million shares priced at $1.67 each, a discount over its closing price Tuesday of $1.96. It has further agreed to issue warrants to purchase 7.5 million common shares with an exercise price of $2.45 a share. Proceeds of the deal will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including financing research and development. Shares have fallen 43% in 2019, while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has fallen 31% and the S&P 500 has gained 29%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

