Organigram Holdings Inc. OGICA:OGI said Friday it is launching a search for a new finance chief due to the departure of Derrick West in the job. West told the company he needs to take time to focus on his health and recovery following surgery this month, Organigram said. The company’s Strategy Chief Paolo De Luca has been named interim financial chief. He had previously worked as financial chief between 2017 and 2020. Earlier this week, Organigram announced a $93 million investment from British American Tobacco Plc UK:BATS Organigram’s stock was down by 1.7% in premarket trading on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

