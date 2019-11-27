Cannabis compliance software company Akerna names Ashesh Shah chief technology officer

Akerna Corp. said Wednesday it has named board member Ashesh Shah as chief technology officer. The Denver-based cannabis compliance software company said Shah will remain chief executive of Solo Sciences, which makes anti-counterfeiting and consumer engagement technologies. Akerna acquired a controlling stake in Solo Sciences on Tuesday. Shares fell 6% in premarket trade, and are down 23% in 2019, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
