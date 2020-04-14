Cannabis extractor Valens GroWorks sees less demand amid coronavirus, reports earnings

Cannabis extractor Valens GroWorks Corp. reported Tuesday fiscal first-quarter net income of C$2.5 million ($1.8 million), or 2 cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$6.4 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The Canadian company reported revenue that rose to C$32 million from C$2.2 million in the year-ago period; fiscal third-quarter revenue was C$30.6 million. Valens said that it’s seeing reduced demand for extraction services amid the COVID-19 pandemic as its customers slow cultivation and cut workforces. Valens stock has fallen 27% in the past year, with the S&P 500 index falling 5%. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF , which includes a basket of cannabis stocks fell 67% in the past year.

